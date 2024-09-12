Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

NGT stock opened at C$68.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$72.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.29%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

