Ernie Herrman Sells 15,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TJX opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
