ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2297 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.21.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CEFD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
