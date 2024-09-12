Evercore ISI Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $43.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UDR. Wedbush upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

NYSE UDR opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

