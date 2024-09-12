Evercore ISI Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $335.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $339.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Shares of FDX opened at $284.86 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

