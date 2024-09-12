Evercore ISI Trims Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Target Price to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.85.

INVH stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

