Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $5.92 million and $713,449.45 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

