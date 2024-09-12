EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 420.4% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EZGO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EZGO Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,938. EZGO Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.
About EZGO Technologies
