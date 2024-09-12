Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.05. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1,735 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

