Femasys’ (FEMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.97% and a negative net margin of 1,757.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Femasys worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

