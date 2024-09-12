Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $475.10 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $475.10 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

