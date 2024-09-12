Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,808,000 after acquiring an additional 92,079 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 247,214 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.