Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after acquiring an additional 194,070 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

