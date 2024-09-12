First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

