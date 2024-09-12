First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 400,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 215,194 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $22.60.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

