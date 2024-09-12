First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 400,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 215,194 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $22.60.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.