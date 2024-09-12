First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 617,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the previous session’s volume of 149,686 shares.The stock last traded at $94.61 and had previously closed at $94.16.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

