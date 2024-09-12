First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.86 and last traded at $70.83. Approximately 36,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

