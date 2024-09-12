First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,549. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
