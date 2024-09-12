First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,549. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

