First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 16,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,965. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

