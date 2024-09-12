First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 405.5% in August

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $511,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

