FirstService Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.337 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

FirstService Stock Down 0.0 %

FSV stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,252. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$187.25 and a 1-year high of C$245.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$231.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$218.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.535647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total transaction of C$419,200.00. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total transaction of C$419,200.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.96, for a total transaction of C$226,556.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,650,750 in the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

