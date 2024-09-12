FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 7th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

FirstService has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,969. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $181.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

