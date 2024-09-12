Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 716.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 100,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

