Flare 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.76 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Flare has a total market cap of $713.61 million and $2.76 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,500,047,544 coins and its circulating supply is 48,261,838,339 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,493,473,361.93855 with 48,250,836,242.2496 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01453948 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,774,605.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars.

