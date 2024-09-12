FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

FNB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBIP stock remained flat at $60.52 during trading hours on Thursday. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Dividend History for FNB Bancorp (OTC:FBIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.