FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
FNB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FBIP stock remained flat at $60.52 during trading hours on Thursday. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52.
FNB Bancorp Company Profile
