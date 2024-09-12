FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

FNB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBIP stock remained flat at $60.52 during trading hours on Thursday. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52.

Get FNB Bancorp alerts:

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.