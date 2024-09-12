Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 3,730,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,604,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

