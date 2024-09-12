Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of FORR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 69,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,198. Forrester Research has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $354.82 million, a P/E ratio of 619.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

