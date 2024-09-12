Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $515.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

