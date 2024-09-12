Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $261.49.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

