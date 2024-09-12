Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

