Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $51,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $465.11 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

