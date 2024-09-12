Forsta AP Fonden Sells 16,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

