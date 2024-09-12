Forsta AP Fonden Sells 81,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,282,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after purchasing an additional 290,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,250,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,891,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,735,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.