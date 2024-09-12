Forsta AP Fonden Sells 91,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

