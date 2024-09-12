Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBRX shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.16 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.12 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

