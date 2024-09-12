Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

Fortis Stock Up 0.6 %

Fortis stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $120,880,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $119,043,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

