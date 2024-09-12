Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.10.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.16. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$61.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.3416115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

