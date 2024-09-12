Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 770,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 85,471 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 917.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 519,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
