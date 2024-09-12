Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $357.44 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

