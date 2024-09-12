Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

