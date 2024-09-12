Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.01. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

