Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.00. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

