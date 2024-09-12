Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,561,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,489,000. Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,455,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 277,422 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

