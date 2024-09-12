Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Freshpet worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

FRPT stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $143.06. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

