Frontier 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $789,030.79 (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $789,030.79 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,174,504 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

