Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Frontline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.
Frontline Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Frontline stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
