FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stake Increased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises 9.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS FNOV opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $647.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

