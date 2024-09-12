FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in August

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.03. 345,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.82. FuelPositive has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.07.

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

