Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

FULC stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,655,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

