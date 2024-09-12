Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in August

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Funding Circle stock remained flat at $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $1.61.
Funding Circle Company Profile
